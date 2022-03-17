Zacks Investment Research Lowers P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) to Sell

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)
