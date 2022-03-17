Zacks Investment Research Lowers The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) to Sell

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 12,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

