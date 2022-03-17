Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of MCD traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.14. 4,173,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,196. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

