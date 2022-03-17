Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) to “Hold”

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
Shares of NYSE:CZOO opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.