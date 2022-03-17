Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) to “Hold”

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Shares of NYSE:CZOO opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

