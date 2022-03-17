Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to Buy

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

