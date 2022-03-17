Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Hold

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 383,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

