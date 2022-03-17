Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $12.07 on Thursday, hitting $413.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.