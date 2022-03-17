Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $535.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $401.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.51.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,928,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

