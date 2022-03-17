Zeta Resources Limited Sells 150,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$572,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.91.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

