Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.73

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.73 and last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 9934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.
ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 59.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZD)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.