Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.73

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.73 and last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 9934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 59.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

