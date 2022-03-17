Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Up 7%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.56 ($1.11). Approximately 16,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.87. The company has a market capitalization of £13.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.
Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)
