Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Up 7%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.56 ($1.11). Approximately 16,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.87. The company has a market capitalization of £13.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and radio contents in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment operates television production activities under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, and Tern Television brand names.

