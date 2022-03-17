ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.74 or 0.06855150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.17 or 0.99846913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041091 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

