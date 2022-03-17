Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,876,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zogenix by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 883,744 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.