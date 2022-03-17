Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Dali Rajic Sells 12,568 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZS stock traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,765. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

