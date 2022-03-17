Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.76.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
NASDAQ ZNGA remained flat at $$8.97 on Thursday. 18,279,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,069,691. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of -0.07.
About Zynga (Get Rating)
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
