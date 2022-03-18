-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,255. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

