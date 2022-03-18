-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,140. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 35.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 151.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

