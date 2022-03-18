-$0.16 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 662,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.24. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

