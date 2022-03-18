-$0.21 EPS Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 107,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

