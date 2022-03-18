$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.