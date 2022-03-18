$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

