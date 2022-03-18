$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.41. Sysco posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

SYY traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 160,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.