$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 1,792,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

