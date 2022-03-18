$0.85 EPS Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.