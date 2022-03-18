$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. PJT Partners also reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

