$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,111,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

