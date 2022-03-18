$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

