1,072 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

