$120.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to report $120.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nautilus by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nautilus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

