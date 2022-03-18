12,246 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

