12,936 Shares in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

