$134.83 Million in Sales Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.50 million and the lowest is $131.91 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10. Portillos has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $8,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

