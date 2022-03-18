1,378 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE:LMT opened at $428.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

