$14.92 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce $14.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the highest is $15.19 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $11.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $82.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $129.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after buying an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 222,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,984. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $763.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.39 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

