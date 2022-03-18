$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.40 million and the lowest is $14.84 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERU. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veru by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veru by 34.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,781. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.