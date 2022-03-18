$171.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to report sales of $171.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $727.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $737.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $799.17 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

