185,095 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,832,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.78% of Masonite International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.