$192.55 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $192.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.10 million. Photronics posted sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $777.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,373 shares of company stock worth $1,855,069. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 361,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.