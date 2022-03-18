1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIBS shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,275. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

