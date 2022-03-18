1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DIBS shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,275. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.