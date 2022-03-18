$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.37. 1,358,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $120.04 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

