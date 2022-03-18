$225.57 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $225.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.11 million to $228.03 million. Albany International posted sales of $222.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $951.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.15 million to $960.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,691. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Albany International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 230.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

