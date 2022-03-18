$234.01 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to report sales of $234.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.06 million and the lowest is $232.16 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NETGEAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,876. The stock has a market cap of $716.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

