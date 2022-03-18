243,581 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 243,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,676,000. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 2.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.57 and its 200 day moving average is $166.99. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

