$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will report $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $136.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRON. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cronos Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 77,306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cronos Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

