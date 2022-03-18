$3.16 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to post $3.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $3.11. Spire posted earnings per share of $3.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. 8,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,453. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $26,396,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Spire by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,990 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spire by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

