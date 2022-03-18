$3.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will report $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 million and the lowest is $3.23 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of IDN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Intellicheck by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.