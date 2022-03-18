3,020 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 1,979,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

