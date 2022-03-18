$336.20 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will post sales of $336.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.72 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 180,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

