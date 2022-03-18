34,162 Shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 113,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.