360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 5,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,879,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after buying an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,003,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

