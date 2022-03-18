366 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $77,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

